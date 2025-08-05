Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John O. Brennan is seen on October 24, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Over the last month, the mainstream news media have dismissed the growing body of evidence that President Barack Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan, his Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and his FBI Director James Comey worked together to manipulate intelligence, starting in 2016, in order to frame President Donald J. Trump as a puppet of the Russian government.

But now, a senior CIA analyst and member of the small team that drafted the January 6, 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) — which claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a “clear preference” for Trump and “aspired to” help him win — says, in an exclusive interview with Public, that former CIA Director Brennan put the writing team “under duress” to include the fraudulent Steele dossier.