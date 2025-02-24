Why Won't Global Elites Just Give Peace A Chance?

President Donald Trump is abandoning Ukraine and putting Europe in danger by negotiating directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin and criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, say the media, many European leaders, and some in Congress.

But it is not in the interests of the United States to be involved in another endless war like Afghanistan that ultimately has the same outcome. Russians retain their numerical advantage. The supplies and capacities of Ukrainians and the European nations that support them are dwindling. The war has ended the lives of 200,000 people at a total cost of trillions. The US has spent $64 billion, and Europe has spent $62 billion on military aid for Ukraine, and another $50 billion and $70 billion, respectively, on other forms of aid.