Spain’s socialist government says it’s not to blame for the 50,000 or more migrants who poured across the Spanish-Moroccan border into the city of Ceuta over the last 24 hours, which resulted in the deaths of 57 people, either crushed or drowned. Human trafficking gangs exploited a recent Supreme Court ruling to encourage sea crossings, said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. And the Moroccan government may have deliberately allowed the migrants to pass through.
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Viewing Borders As Immoral, Spanish Leader Followed Biden Footsteps In Creating Migration Crisis
Pedro Sánchez’s open border policies have increased costs, driven down wages, and worsened health care and education
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