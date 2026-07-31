Viewing Borders As Immoral, Spanish Leader Followed Biden Footsteps In Creating Migration Crisis

Spain’s socialist government says it’s not to blame for the 50,000 or more migrants who poured across the Spanish-Moroccan border into the city of Ceuta over the last 24 hours, which resulted in the deaths of 57 people, either crushed or drowned. Human trafficking gangs exploited a recent Supreme Court ruling to encourage sea crossings, said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. And the Moroccan government may have deliberately allowed the migrants to pass through.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gestures as he addresses journalists after meeting King Felipe VI of Spain at the Almudaina Palace in Palma de Mallorca, Spain on July 29, 2026. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP via Getty Images)