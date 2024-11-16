Playback speed
Trump’s Controversial Nominees Are The Strong Medicine The Voters Ordered

Effective reformers, impervious to establishment scolds, often hold some fringe views
Michael Shellenberger
and
Alex Gutentag
Nov 16, 2024
17
12
Share

Over the last few years, the American people have come to believe that our establishment institutions are at least partly responsible for a series of self-inflicted wounds. Our health and medical establishment either failed to address or enabled declining life expectancy, a mental health crisis including an addiction epidemic, and a botched response to Covid. Our military and foreign policy establishment unnecessarily started and prolonged war and conflict in the Middle East and violated civil liberties at home in the name of fighting terrorism. And liberalized migration laws have depressed working-class wages, swamped the ability of cities to absorb the new migrants, and created a humanitarian disaster on the border.

Given all of that, the President-elect Donald Trump’s nominations make sense. As Border Czar, Thomas Homan will take strong action to close the southern border and deport criminals. National Director of Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard will bring greater skepticism to foreign military entanglements and calls to restrict civil liberties for national security. And Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will stand up to the corporations that most everyone agrees have put self-interest before the public’s interest on everything from drug safety to food quality.

Thomas Homan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard (Getty Images)

Authors
Michael Shellenberger
Alex Gutentag
