Radicalization Of Left Behind Failure Of Democrats To Moderate On Trans, Race, Climate And More

Democrats are moderating in anticipation of the midterm elections, according to many analysts. The New Democrat Coalition, a large center-left bloc of Democrats in the House, urged the party last week to adopt a “more moderate approach” focused on affordability and economic anxiety rather than “splashy populist promises.” Third Way, a center-left think tank, published polling last week showing that 55% of young men want the Democratic Party to become more moderate, while just 30% want it to move further left. In 2024, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez removed the pronouns from her bio. After the 2024 elections, Gavin Newsom criticized trans-identifying men being allowed to compete in women’s sports. And, over the last three days, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, in separate events, urged Democrats to moderate on immigration, homelessness, and “virtue signaling.”

But the analysts are wrong. On most of their major issues, Democrats remain wedded to the same agenda that lost them control of the White House in 2024. Clinton invited a trans-identified congressman, Sarah McBride (D-DE), to participate on her panel, “Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights,” at the Munich meeting, despite overwhelming voter opposition to trans-identified males in female sport and trans medicine for minors. Newsom backed away from his criticism of males in female sports shortly after making it, and his hand-picked Attorney General sued the Trump administration to allow it to continue. During the House hearing on a bill to ban males from women’s sports, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “Bigoted folks love this bill. Assaulters love this bill.” Obama, in an interview, framed climate change as apocalyptic and proposed green jobs as the solution, which is identical to his framing in 2007, saying “We believe in government as a tool for good, as a potential force to create more jobs, and as a way to make sure that the planet doesn’t roast, to make sure that as we move forward and the economy grows, that everybody and not just some, are benefiting.” As for the New Democrats and Third Way, they have been making the same arguments for the last 20 years, a period during which the Democrats became a radical-Left party.