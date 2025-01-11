They’re Gaslighting Us

As a new wave of fire and high winds threaten Los Angeles, the media is reporting that California’s elected leaders are not to blame and that right-wing influencers and Donald Trump are spreading misinformation and politicizing a tragedy. Racial and gender quotas through DEI aren’t to blame. No, Mayor Karen Bass didn’t cut the Fire Department’s budget. No, Gavin Newsom didn’t cut CalFire’s wildfire prevention budget. And no, there wasn’t any way to prevent these fires or the fire hydrant water from running out. Climate change made the disaster inevitable due to “whiplashing” rain levels.

They’re all lies.