The World Turned Upside Down

It’s hard to believe that, not so long ago, Donald Trump appeared to be headed for prison, the mainstream news media was the real power center, and every major societal institution felt a moral obligation to put DEI, ESG, and transgenderism at the center of their work.

Today, Elon Musk and President Trump jointly constitute the new center of power in the West, X sets the agenda for what is discussed by the media, and a suite of executive orders signed by Trump have undone the hegemony of DEI, ESG, and transgenderism in the culture. Few wish to be seen at the World Economic Forum’s Davos conference. And even Blackrock has abandoned ESG and DEI.