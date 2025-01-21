The Reason Democrats Are So Quiet Is Because Trump Defeated Them Morally, Not Just Politically

Donald Trump’s inauguration triggered millions to take to the streets to protest, resulting in hundreds of arrests. Protests erupted across the US and around the world from London to Berlin to Sydney over fears that Trump would, like Adolf Hitler, implement a fascist dictatorship.

2025? No, 2017. There was no comparable response to Trump’s inauguration today. Al Sharpton spoke at a rally in Washington, DC. A few hundred protested in San Francisco. And there were only tiny protests in London, Switzerland, and Panama.