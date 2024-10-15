Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
73
51

The Greatest Threat To Our Freedom Comes From Our Own Governments

It's not about Brazil. It's not about Europe. It's not about Australia. It's about how they're working together to censor the entire Internet.
Michael Shellenberger
Oct 15, 2024
∙ Paid
73
51
Share

Whole days sometimes pass when I feel the wind at our backs in our fight for free speech. The European Commission sacked its top censor after he expressed concerns about Elon Musk interviewing Donald Trump. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of São Paulo to protest censorship. And Senators in Ireland appeared to have defeated hateful hate speech censorship legislation.

Then, the wind abruptly shifts. Brazil freezes the assets of Starlink, forcing Musk and X to make a Hobson’s choice on censorship. California’s Coastal Commission blocks additional Starlink launches because its members hate Musk. Word arrives that the Irish government will try to sneak through censorship legislation as early as this week. And we hear from our friends that the Australian government is trying to ram through legislation that would give the government the power to decide what’s true and false and bankrupt social media companies that disagree.

This post is for paid subscribers

Public
Public
Authors
Michael Shellenberger
Recent Posts
Sharyl Attkisson: "There's Corruption In The Pharmaceutical Industry"
  Michael Shellenberger
Evan Barker: "I Was In An Abusive Relationship With The Democratic Party"
  Michael Shellenberger
EU Threat To Seize Elon Musk’s Assets Is Part Of Larger Totalitarian Plan
  Michael Shellenberger
Dr. Marty Makary: "The Reason People Don’t Trust The Medical Establishment Is Because It Lied To Them”
  Michael ShellenbergerMarty Makary M.D., M.P.H., and Sensible Medicine
Back On Joe Rogan!
  Michael Shellenberger
The Censorship Industrial Complex Is US Government Counterpopulist Blowback
  Michael Shellenberger
Why These Three Questions Change People's Minds About Censorship
  Michael Shellenberger