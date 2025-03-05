Playback speed
The Democrats Have Nothing

Why won’t the party of open borders, transgenderism, and climate apocalypse defend its agenda?
Michael Shellenberger
and
Alex Gutentag
Mar 05, 2025
∙ Paid
102
30
Share

Democrats appeared to fiercely resist President Donald Trump’s agenda during his address last night to Congress. They dressed in pink to symbolize “power and protest.” They held up signs that said “False,” “No King,” and “Musk Steals.” And at least one was evicted by security guards for refusing to sit down and stay quiet.

But viewers of the spectacle left the evening without any clear idea of what Democrats were defending. Some said the pink outfits symbolized the defense of women, but why then had Senate Democrats voted unanimously just one day earlier to allow boys and men to compete in girls’ and women’s sports? The accusation of Trump as King, or dictator, or Hitler, etc, was also hard to take seriously, given that he won the popular vote three months ago and has a popularity rating 15 points higher than that of Democrats. And the Democrats’ heckling was risible given their condemnation just a few years ago of Republican members of Congress who had done the same to Democratic presidents.

US Representative Zoe Lofgren, Democrat from California, puts her hand on her face as she listens to US President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Authors
Michael Shellenberger
Alex Gutentag
