The Democrats Have Nothing

Democrats appeared to fiercely resist President Donald Trump’s agenda during his address last night to Congress. They dressed in pink to symbolize “power and protest.” They held up signs that said “False,” “No King,” and “Musk Steals.” And at least one was evicted by security guards for refusing to sit down and stay quiet.

But viewers of the spectacle left the evening without any clear idea of what Democrats were defending. Some said the pink outfits symbolized the defense of women, but why then had Senate Democrats voted unanimously just one day earlier to allow boys and men to compete in girls’ and women’s sports? The accusation of Trump as King, or dictator, or Hitler, etc, was also hard to take seriously, given that he won the popular vote three months ago and has a popularity rating 15 points higher than that of Democrats. And the Democrats’ heckling was risible given their condemnation just a few years ago of Republican members of Congress who had done the same to Democratic presidents.