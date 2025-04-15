Playback speed
Steve Hilton: “Trump creates a massive opportunity for Republicans to win California”

Author of new book, “Califailure,” says GOP can succeed by focusing on common sense issues like housing, homelessness, and education
Michael Shellenberger
Apr 15, 2025
Republicans are doomed to remain a minority party in California for the foreseeable future, say many political analysts. Where 45% of California voters are registered as Democrats, just 25% are Republicans. Democrats hold 75% of the seats in the California legislature and Republicans just 25%. And Democrats hold every single one of California’s eight statewide offices, from the governor to the superintendent of public instruction.

Steve Hilton, the author of a new book on California, Califailure: Reversing the Ruin of America's Worst-Run State, disagrees. “If you look at the raw number of votes that President Trump got [in California], that is more than enough to elect a Republican as governor in 2026,” he said during our conversation recently. “The Trump factor is a massive opportunity for Republicans to win over the Latino vote. Working class Latinos in California have been hammered more than anyone else by extreme [Left] policies, particularly on climate. It’s absolutely possible to imagine a Republican winning statewide in 2026.”

