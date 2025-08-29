Public

Public

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
23
12

Security Agency Uses “Lord Of The Rings” Commentary To Block Mayoral Candidate In Germany

Social Democrats take unprecedented step in weaponizing ostensibly neutral election council to prevent conservative candidate from running
Michael Shellenberger's avatar
Michael Shellenberger
Aug 29, 2025
∙ Paid
23
12
Share
Joachim Paul takes part in the plenary session of the Rhineland-Palatinate state parliament (left). Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) in the 2022 “Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power” (Getty Images and Amazon))

Imagine a man running for mayor and the local election authorities disqualify him because he praised a “Lord of the Rings” television mini-series, made the “okay” sign with his fingers, and went to a book fair.

That’s what’s happened to Joachim Paul. He was the front-runner in the mayoral race in the working-class German city of Ludwigshafen (population: 180,000) when the local election council, which is supposed to be politically neutral, declared that he could not run in the September 21 mayoral election. The council relied upon an analysis by the Ministry of Interior, which is the equivalent of the Department of Homeland Security in the United States, for the Rhineland-Palatinate (Rheinland-Pfalz) state.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Michael Shellenberger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture