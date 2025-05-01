Ruy Teixeira: Democrats “feel consternation” at loss of minorities and Gen-Z

Democrats are today feeling more confident. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen from the low fifties to somewhere between 43 and 44 percent — “a significant decline,” said longtime political analyst, Ruy Teixeira, in a conversation with me today. “Democrats are licking their chops about a lot of the things that have gone wrong” for Trump.

But, Teixeira says, Democrats have little reason to feel secure. The Democrats’ Senate Leader, Chuck Schumer, has a 17% favorable and 44% unfavorable rating, according to a new CNN poll. By comparison, Trump’s decline “was not cataclysmic,” noted Teixeira. “Moreover, at the same time as Trump’s approval rating has gone down, the approval ratings of the Democratic Party among young voters are absolutely through the floor.”