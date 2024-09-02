Playback speed
Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, And Barack Obama Back Brazil-Style Censorship

Next Democratic president and vice president may implement sweeping plan for "fighting misinformation" and "hate speech"
Michael Shellenberger
Sep 02, 2024
151
77
Share

Brazil’s banning and blocking of the social media platform X is far more extreme than anything being proposed in the United States, social media regulation experts are telling the New York Times, Washington Post, and other publications. One implication is that we need not be concerned that Brazil-style censorship will ever happen in the US.

In fact, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz both repeatedly endorsed the three main censorship tactics used by the Brazilian government: censorship of election “misinformation,” de-platforming political opponents, and cross-platform bans so that a person is banned, not just from one social media platform, but many or even all of them.

Michael Shellenberger
