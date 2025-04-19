Conventional wisdom holds that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) should never have started the investigation of President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign for alleged ties to Russia. FBI agents with a “predisposition to investigate Trump” initiated the Crossfire Hurricane investigation based on “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence,” concluded the Justice Department’s special counsel John Durham.

However, it appears more likely that the CIA, not the FBI, started the investigation.

Public and Racket last year reported that President Barack Obama’s CIA Director, John Brennan, initiated the Intelligence Community (IC) conspiracy to frame Trump as a secret Russian agent.

Sources told us that Brennan had foreign IC assets give information to the CIA to essentially entrap naive Trump campaign advisors and then pass the information on to the FBI.

And now a former CIA counterterrorism chief for Pakistan, John Kiriakou told Public, “I always believed that it was Brennan who was responsible for the origin of Russiagate.”