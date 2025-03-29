How To Save The Nation, Western Civilization, And Our Universities

For the last four years, my colleagues and I have been warning Americans and others in the West that societal elites — the people who run the universities, the media, and much of the government — were undermining the pillars of civilization. I wrote Apocalypse Never to warn of the threat to cheap and reliable energy. I wrote San Fransicko to warn of the threat to cities. And over the last two and a half years, we at Public have warned of the threat to free speech, higher education, the bodies of children, the nation-state, and much else.