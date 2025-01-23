Democrats Aren’t Protesting Trump’s Executive Order Because, Deep Down, They Know DEI Is Wrong

Progressives, Democrats, and the media reacted with outrage at Donald Trump’s words and actions. Thousands took to the streets to protest his policies as racist. “Trump is a racist,” said a New York Times columnist. Rep. Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s statements “racist” and Chuck Schumer said they “drip with racism.” Even some conservatives called Trump’s remarks “clearly racist.”

Were they responding to President Trump’s sweeping repeal yesterday of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs, known as DEI? No, they were responding to various tweets and statements by Trump in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

There have been no large-scale protests against Trump’s order directing federal agencies to cease all DEI activities, requiring private contractors to certify that they do not have DEI programs, and putting all US government diversity staff on paid leave. And not only Pelosi and Schumer but also Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Michelle Obama have been remarkably quiet about what Trump did, not even tweeting their condemnation of his orders.