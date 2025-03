Many of us have fond memories of PBS and NPR. Sesame Street. Masterpiece Theater. Fresh Air. Taxpayer funded media, when done right, can do a lot of good.

But the days of fair and balanced public TV and radio are long gone. Neither NPR nor PBS any longer even pretend to represent both sides. And, as Rep. Jim Jordan pointed out yesterday, both spread disinformation on the Russia Collusion hoax, Covid’s origin, and the Hunter Biden laptop, which were three of the biggest stories of our time.