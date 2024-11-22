Censorship Is The Road To Totalitarianism

Australia isn’t a country Americans pay much attention to. With just 27 million people, it is just over two-thirds the population of California.

But we need to pay attention. It has been one of several countries, like Ireland and Brazil, trying to censor the entire global Internet. It’s for that reason that I hopped on a plane on Sunday night to meet with Senators here to make the case against the bill.

Hours after landing, I met Senator David Van. He told me he had been hearing from many constituents adamantly against the legislation. He announced he would vote against it.