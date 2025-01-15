California Governor And L.A. Mayor Diverted Billions From Fire-Fighting To Migrant, Homeless, And Climate Subsidies

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass claims that her $17.5 million cut to the LA Fire Department budget did not impact the department’s ability to prevent or fight fires. But the LA Fire Chief told CNN that “the $17 million budget cut… did absolutely negatively impact” the Department’s ability to respond to the fires.

And now a video released yesterday by NewsNation, which was shot by a former employee of Kamala Harris, shows that it took the LA Fire Department 45 minutes to respond to the Pacific Palisades fire. “It could have been confined,” said attorney Michael Valentine. “It wouldn’t have touched any of the homes.”