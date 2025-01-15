Playback speed
California Governor And L.A. Mayor Diverted Billions From Fire-Fighting To Migrant, Homeless, And Climate Subsidies

“There wasn’t sufficient funding for pre-deployment,” says new firefighter whistleblower.
Michael Shellenberger
Jan 15, 2025
93
58
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass claims that her $17.5 million cut to the LA Fire Department budget did not impact the department’s ability to prevent or fight fires. But the LA Fire Chief told CNN that “the $17 million budget cut… did absolutely negatively impact” the Department’s ability to respond to the fires.

And now a video released yesterday by NewsNation, which was shot by a former employee of Kamala Harris, shows that it took the LA Fire Department 45 minutes to respond to the Pacific Palisades fire. “It could have been confined,” said attorney Michael Valentine. “It wouldn’t have touched any of the homes.”

Governor Gavin Newsom, left, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, right, speak during a press conference at the Caltrans District 7 headquarters on the damage from a fire under Interstate 10 near downtown Los Angeles, CA November 12, 2023. (GETTY)

Michael Shellenberger
