I was happy to return to Joe Rogan’s podcast on Tuesday. I know few people with greater curiosity or stamina than Joe. We talked for over three hours about government censorship, the drug crisis, and other abuses of power. You can watch the podcast above.

Our last piece about an alleged Pentagon cover-up of a secret UAP program provoked a strong reaction. Some of you wished I would never discuss the issue again, while others became subscribers because of it.