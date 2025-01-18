Public
Public
Peter Schweizer: Biden Legacy Is Taking Tens Of Millions From America's Adversaries
60
47
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -24:34
-24:34

Peter Schweizer: Biden Legacy Is Taking Tens Of Millions From America's Adversaries

It was never about Hunter, says the investigative reporter, “Some of [the Chinese military intelligence] money seems to have gone to Joe Biden himself.”
Michael Shellenberger
Jan 18, 2025
∙ Paid
60
47
Share

The mainstream story about Joe Biden has long been that he would bring “adult supervision or gravitas” to political life, notes investigative journalist Peter Schweizer. As someone who had served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Biden ostensibly offered a “greater understanding of politics…. Joe Biden has made a career off that. When he ran against Donald Trump in 2020, he tried to make the case that the adults are back in town.”

In truth, says Schweizer in a new interview with Public, Biden was a pioneer in “offshoring his corruption.” As soon as he became Vice President, Biden’s son Hunter and his brother James “started doing deals, not in Tokyo, not in London, but in Ukraine, Russia and China.

Haven’t other political leaders made money by having family members sell access to them? Sure, say Schweizer. The difference with Biden was both the scale of the influence peddling, and that it happened with so many enemies of the United States.

“The Biden family has taken in tens of millions of dollars. The people who send him millions of dollars with nothing discernible being given in return are directly tied to the spy apparatus of China. All the people involved had ties to Chinese intelligence. And there's no discernible evidence that Hunter Biden brought anything of value to the table other than his name and his connections to his father and his father's political power.”

And the millions from China appear to have changed Biden’s behavior.

Peter Schweizer (left); Joe Biden introducing his son Hunter to Chinese President Xi (Credit: American First Legal)

This post is for paid subscribers

Public
Public
Reporting on humanity, civilization, and the environment
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Shellenberger
Recent Episodes
Ben Schreckinger: On Biden’s Long History Of Shady Deals
  Michael Shellenberger
Jon Keeley: “L.A. Fires Not The Result Of Climate Change”
  Michael Shellenberger
Brendan Carr: “There’s no question NBC knows” Saturday Night Live broke the law
  Michael Shellenberger
Shellenberger And Gutentag: “The Dam Is Collapsing”
  Alex Gutentag and Michael Shellenberger
Sharyl Attkisson: "There's Corruption In The Pharmaceutical Industry"
  Michael Shellenberger
Evan Barker: "I Was In An Abusive Relationship With The Democratic Party"
  Michael Shellenberger
Dr. Marty Makary: "The Reason People Don’t Trust The Medical Establishment Is Because It Lied To Them”
  Michael ShellenbergerMarty Makary M.D., M.P.H., and Sensible Medicine