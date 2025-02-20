Playback speed
AI Can't Solve Our Biggest Problems

In fact, humans can be too smart for our own good
Michael Shellenberger
Feb 20, 2025
Hi Friends,

Please enjoy my talk from the recent Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference in London!

Michael

I love AI. I use chat GPT every day, and I encourage my students to do the same. I'm particularly excited about AI's potential to help doctors diagnose diseases before we could otherwise.

At the same time, I have to wonder: Is the cause of our problems a lack of intelligence? Will more AI help to solve them?

Well, before we look at some of those big problems, I want to tell the story of Sam Bankman-Fried. Sam Bankman-Fried is serving a 25-year sentence for extraordinary, groundbreaking fraud. Towards the end, he tried to pin it on his ex-girlfriend. Does anybody doubt that Sam Bankman Freed was intelligent? My mother's father would say he was probably too smart for his own good.

What about the German censorship police, who were just profiled a couple of days ago on 60 Minutes? Is the problem a lack of intelligence? I think we can imagine we've already seen the use of AI for mass censorship over the last several years. Now, the Germans are invading people's homes to look for Disfavored memes and speech that would be legal in all other parts of the world.

Does the malady that afflicts the Germans have anything to do with intelligence? (My favorite part of this photo, by the way, is the apparent shame on their faces.)

