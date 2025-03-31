Public
Pascal Clérotte: Ban on front-runner Marine Le Pen is “nail in the coffin of French democracy”
Pascal Clérotte: Ban on front-runner Marine Le Pen is “nail in the coffin of French democracy”

NATO and EU behind effort to prevent nationalist front-runner from competing in election, alleges journalist
Michael Shellenberger
and
Pascal Clérotte
Mar 31, 2025
France is one of the world’s oldest democracies, dating back to the French Revolution of 1789. It was reaffirmed as the Fifth Republic in 1958 under President Charles de Gaulle. Since then, France has held regular, competitive elections for both the presidency and the National Assembly. The world has regarded France as a liberal democratic nation with free speech, an independent judiciary, and regular elections.

That reputation is now at grave risk. A French court’s decision today to prevent presidential front-runner Marine Le Pen from competing in the next presidential elections is an extraordinary attack on democracy, says journalist Pascal Clérotte, with whom I recorded a podcast this morning.

French ruling elites are “just desperate,” he said. “They're scared because they know it's over for them, so they're trying to cling to power for as long as they can.” President Emmanuel Macron currently has a 31% approval rating.

The ruling comes two weeks after the Romanian government prevented the presidential front-runner from competing in elections, and at a moment when the Brazilian courts appear poised to incarcerate former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is also a presidential candidate. And, over the last four years, Democrats attempted to incarcerate and otherwise prevent President Donald Trump from running for reelection.

French far-right Leader Marine Le Pen leaves the courtroom after a guilty verdict in her embezzlement case trial on March 31, 2025 in Paris, France. French far right leader Marine Le Pen is barred from running for public office for five years with immediate effect after the verdict in her trial in the embezzlement case. The judges also gave Le Pen a four-year prison sentence, of which two years are a suspended sentence, and a 100,000 euro fine. Le Pen and 24 co-defendents are accused of misusing three million euros in funds intended for EU parliamentary aides to pay party staff between 2011-2021, in what is considered a violation of EU regulations. (Photo by Tom Nicholson/Getty Images)

Michael Shellenberger
Pascal Clérotte
