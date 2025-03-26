Public
Roger Pielke, Jr.: “Climate change is going to fade from view like overpopulation did”
Roger Pielke, Jr.: “Climate change is going to fade from view like overpopulation did”

Lack of protests over Trump’s action on energy shows how little anyone ever really cared about global warming
Michael Shellenberger
and
Roger Pielke Jr.
Mar 26, 2025
Since taking office, President Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the United Nations Paris agreement on climate change, unleashed fossil fuel production, cut climate subsidies that were part of the Inflation Reduction Act, and chosen as his Secretary of Energy an oilman who helped create the fracking revolution. Given that Democrats have spent the last 20 years describing climate change as an “existential threat” and making climate policy their highest priority under Biden, one would expect there to be significant protests and other actions by progressives.

And yet we’ve seen no significant climate change protests since Trump took office two months ago. No Greta Thunberg marches — she’s moved on to Palestine. No drumbeat from the news media. No Extinction Rebellion activists blocking traffic in DC. “Climate emergency” was not among the words chosen by Democrats in Congress to put on the little placards they held up during Trump’s address to Congress earlier this month. In fact, to the extent there have been protests by Democrats, they have been against the world’s most pioneering electric car manufacturer, Tesla, and have nothing to do with climate change.

Greta Thunberg at the UN speaking on climate change in 2019 (left). Thunberg at a Palestine event on December 6, 2024, in Mannheim, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

