Left's Hypocrisy On Display In Kimmel Censorship Controversy

The Trump administration is attacking free speech, say the media and Democrats. On Monday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech. And there’s no place [for it], especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie.” Fear of the Trump administration led ABC to abandon late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel yesterday, said progressives. Kimmel had claimed the man who assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk was “MAGA.” Brendan Carr, chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which regulates broadcast networks, said, in response, “This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney [ABC’s owner]. We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

President Obama and Jimmy Kimmel, March 12, 2015.