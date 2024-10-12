Dr. Marty Makary: "The Reason People Don’t Trust The Medical Establishment Is Because It Lied To Them”

Dr. Marty Makary

The government needs to step up its efforts to fight health misinformation, say Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama, because it’s reducing public trust in the medical establishment. “People are dying because of misinformation,” said Obama in a 2022 Stanford speech to promote a sweeping government censorship agenda. In his new, heavily-promoted Netflix documentary, Gates called for AI-powered mass government censorship of people who raise questions about vaccines, citing the conspiracy theory that microchips were in Covid vaccines.

But it’s the medical establishment itself, not misinformation, that causes public distrust, says Johns Hopkins physician Marty Makary in his outstanding new bestseller, Blind Spots, and in a fascinating two-hour conversation with me.

“The biggest topic in our medical journals right now is mistrust in the medical establishment,” he said. “They’re scratching their heads. ‘People don’t trust us, and it must be because of those spreading misinformation.’... No, the reason they don’t trust the medical establishment is because it was lying to them for three years during the Covid pandemic.”

America’s health and medical system does a lot of good, emphasizes Makary, who also holds a Master’s degree in Public Health (MPH) from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Makary stresses that the overwhelming number of people in the health and medical establishment are well-intentioned and motivated by compassion for their patients and a desire to cure disease. “The rank and file doctor often thinks independently, is creative, and takes in multiple sources of information,” he says.

But the health and medical system as a whole has failed, Makary argues. Proof of this can be found in the fact that “half of all federal spending is going to health care in its many hidden forms,” he says, and yet the American people are “getting sicker and sicker… Chronic diseases are on the rise. Cancers are on the rise. And we have the most medicated generation in human history.”

Health is arguably the most important issue facing the country. It’s not just a life-and-death issue; it also centrally affects our quality of life. The American Academy of Pediatrics’ poor track record is so scandalous that we will publish a follow-up article on how it is still making recommendations based on ideology, not science.