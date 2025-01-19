Public
Public
Ben Schreckinger: On Biden’s Long History Of Shady Deals
46
33
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:45
-10:45

Ben Schreckinger: On Biden’s Long History Of Shady Deals

President Biden allegedly owes his entire political career to the mafia
Michael Shellenberger
Jan 19, 2025
∙ Paid
46
33
Share

Ben Schreckinger is an old-fashioned investigative journalist with Politico who wrote the best book on Joe Biden. Schreckinger’s book is called, simply, The Bidens. Hachette published the book in 2021. “It got a fair amount of attention in the conservative press,” he told me recently, “but in terms of mainstream media attention, it was pretty muted. It was inconvenient for a lot of media outlets to have a more unvarnished look at these business dealings. It was the first mainstream book to say that the [Hunter Biden] laptop was largely genuine.”

In truth, the book shows that Joe Biden has been involved in shady influence-peddling his entire career. While intense focus has rightly been paid to the Biden family’s influence peddling with America’s foreign adversaries, the evidence assembled by Schreckinger suggests that Biden owes his political career to election interference by the mafia.

Politico’s Ben Schreckinger

This post is for paid subscribers

Public
Public
Reporting on humanity, civilization, and the environment
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Shellenberger
Recent Episodes
Peter Schweizer: Biden Legacy Is Taking Tens Of Millions From America's Adversaries
  Michael Shellenberger
Jon Keeley: “L.A. Fires Not The Result Of Climate Change”
  Michael Shellenberger
Brendan Carr: “There’s no question NBC knows” Saturday Night Live broke the law
  Michael Shellenberger
Shellenberger And Gutentag: “The Dam Is Collapsing”
  Alex Gutentag and Michael Shellenberger
Sharyl Attkisson: "There's Corruption In The Pharmaceutical Industry"
  Michael Shellenberger
Evan Barker: "I Was In An Abusive Relationship With The Democratic Party"
  Michael Shellenberger
Dr. Marty Makary: "The Reason People Don’t Trust The Medical Establishment Is Because It Lied To Them”
  Michael ShellenbergerMarty Makary M.D., M.P.H., and Sensible Medicine