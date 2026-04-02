I was happy to appear on a News Nation special, above, created by Bill O’Reilly about the collapse of San Francisco. O’Reilly walked the Tenderloin, talked to former addicts, and sat down with former Mayor Willie Brown. The picture that emerged confirmed everything I wrote in San Fransicko, five years ago, only worse.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
San Francisco Proves the Progressive Experiment Failed
The city on the bay still pays people to destroy themselves
Apr 02, 2026
∙ Paid
Authors
Recent Posts