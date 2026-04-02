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San Francisco Proves the Progressive Experiment Failed

The city on the bay still pays people to destroy themselves
Michael Shellenberger's avatar
Michael Shellenberger
Apr 02, 2026
∙ Paid

I was happy to appear on a News Nation special, above, created by Bill O’Reilly about the collapse of San Francisco. O’Reilly walked the Tenderloin, talked to former addicts, and sat down with former Mayor Willie Brown. The picture that emerged confirmed everything I wrote in San Fransicko, five years ago, only worse.

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