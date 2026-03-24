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Joe Kent Says He Would Testify In Trial Of Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin

“If I ended up having to play that role,” says the former top counterterrorism official, “then I’ll do it.”
Michael Shellenberger's avatar
Michael Shellenberger
Mar 24, 2026
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The former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, says that the FBI did not properly investigate the assassination last fall of conservative leader Charlie Kirk. “The FBI was pretty forceful in saying we couldn’t investigate further,” he told Public. “I saw no action being taken.”

Tyler Robinson confessed to killing Kirk in a text message and a note to his trans-identified romantic partner. His defense team may now be able to use Kent’s allegations that the government is suppressing evidence and did not do a proper investigation to their advantage.

Kent said he knew that he might be called as a witness before he made his statements that a “foreign nexus” may have been involved in Kirk’s assassination. “I was definitely warned of that over and over again,” said Kent. “If I end up having to play that role, then I’ll do it. It’s not something I’m seeking.”

When pressed that his testimony could help the Robinson defense, Kent said, “Then, honestly, so be it. If it gets us to the truth… That’s obviously the risk I’m taking.”

Neither Robinson’s attorneys nor the prosecuting attorney responded to requests for comment from Public.

Joe Kent, then-director of the National Counterterrorism Center, testifying during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, December 11, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
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