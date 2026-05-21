Democrats’ Autopsy Of 2024 Ignores Party’s Radical Turn Against Western Civilization

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) today released its 192-page autopsy of the 2024 election. It blames the Biden White House for failing to defend Harris for over three and a half years. It says the White House never moved to “contradict or correct” the “border czar” label that defined Harris in voters’ minds. The report calls Trump’s “Kamala is for they/them” ad effective and unanswerable, given that she never repudiated trans surgeries for prison inmates. The autopsy reminds readers that in 1989, DNC Chairman Ron Brown reclaimed what it calls “the vital center of American discourse” after three straight presidential losses. It notes that Bill Clinton and Barack Obama then led the party to win the popular vote in seven of the next eight presidential elections. The report suggests Democrats need to recover that center.

But the autopsy does not explain what pulled the party away from it, nor where the party went, which was the topic of a recent conversation I had with The Free Press’ Coleman Hughes (above). The answer the autopsy dared not say is that “progressive” (radical) Left turned it against the core structures of Western civilization and took over the Party. Starting around 2010, meritocracy increasingly gave way to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) mandates, which the Biden White House imposed across the federal government in 2021. Law and order gave way to defund-the-police rhetoric and progressive prosecutors. Cheap energy gave way to a climate agenda that was on track to cost trillions in taxes and higher energy prices. National borders gave way to an unenforced southern frontier. And personal agency gave way to victimhood ideology, which casts citizens as products of oppressive systems rather than authors of their own lives.