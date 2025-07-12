Illustration by Public, generated using Image Generator GPT

Two weeks ago, we wrote about how German police carried out 170 “measures” nationwide, including raids and arrests of citizens for things they said online, in a significant escalation of that nation’s war on free speech.

Since then, a German court imposed a nearly $10,000 fine on a man whose home the police had raided at dawn for posting on X, "Everything For Germany” (“Alles fur Deutschland”). The police took his phone, laptop, and hard drives.

The German Apollo News reported last week that prosecutors wanted him to serve seven months in jail for his offense, even though current Federal Minister Dorothee Bär and other public figures have used the term publicly without any legal consequence. After “the public prosecutor's office was unable to find any incriminating evidence on his devices,” a court fined the man $10,000 fine and, apparently, required the deletion of the X post.

And now the American journalist Collin McMahon has been swept up in the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s terrifying new crackdown on free speech and democracy. He shares his story and explains the motivations behind the crackdown below.

— Michael

By Collin McMahon

I was just about to go out for an afternoon walk with the dog on Wednesday, May 7, when our doorbell in suburban Munich rang and the mailman delivered a registered letter. It was a summons from the police, informing me I am under investigation for libel and instructing me to report to Munich Criminal Police that Monday at 10 a.m. to testify. I was stunned at first and couldn’t believe it. I’m a U.S. journalist writing about politics in Germany from a critical perspective. I probably post on X too much, but I had no idea whom I could have libeled. Still, I thought it best to show up on Monday morning and clear things up with the German police, who are usually polite, well-intended, and professional.

Walking with the dog, however, I started to have my doubts, considering the way the German justice system has increasingly been weaponized against “hate speech” and even speech “delegitimizing the state.” I called my lawyer, who immediately advised me not to say or do anything, above all not to talk to the police, who he said were clearly on a fishing expedition and acting on politicized orders from higher-ups.

My lawyer sent a polite email informing the police he was representing me and applying to see my file before we say anything. No answer. Instead, at 10:05 a.m. on Monday, May 12, I received an email admonishing me for not showing up to my appointment and assigning a new date. My lawyer replied again, telling the detective that she could face disciplinary action and even criminal charges if she tried to induce me to testify. The detective quickly backpedaled, insisting she was not trying to “induce me” to do anything and was merely acting on instructions from the prosecutor’s office. “We’re not saying anything until we see the file,“ my lawyer replied.

When we received my file, I was quite shocked to see that two different German prosecutors’ offices are seemingly monitoring my every tweet, compiling a 146-page file consisting of screenshots of my X posts, correspondence, and search warrant applications.