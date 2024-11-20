Jay Bhattacharya (left) and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (right) (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will have “dire consequences for the state of health and science in America,” argues Time magazine. Kennedy is a conspiracy theorist who falsely stated that the government may have planned the Covid-19 pandemic, reports the Bulwark.

And the detrimental effects of his nomination will only worsen, some commentators argue, if Trump names Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which appears likely. Bhattacharya’s positions, notes the Washington Post, “alienated him from many public health professionals, including on Bhattacharya’s own college campus.”

As such, experts say, Trump’s second term is set to cause widespread sickness and death by empowering some of the worst peddlers of anti-science disinformation.