Why MAGA Broke With Trump On Epstein
Republican upset goes beyond revulsion at sexual abuse to rage at the moral corruption of elites and the Intelligence Community for their involvement in an apparent sex blackmail operation
Over the last decade, Democrats and the media have described President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) coalition as a cult of personality, arguing that Trump’s supporters would simply go along with anything he said or did. Trump himself joked in 2016, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?”