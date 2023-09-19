Author Helen Joyce hugs women's rights activist 'Posie Parker' (real name Kellie-Jay Keen) speaking at a Let Women Speak rally at Merrion Square in Dublin. Picture date: Saturday September 16, 2023. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images)

by Helen Joyce

Five years ago, I was working as The Economist’s International editor. One fateful day in 2017, the editor asked me: “Why do kids keep coming home and saying ‘such and such is trans’?” I replied that I didn’t know but would look into it. Though I had no idea about that at the time, that conversation changed my life.