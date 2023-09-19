Why I Blew Up My Life To Campaign Against Gender Ideology
A remarkable speech by a former editor of the Economist, and author of "Trans: Gender Identity and the New Battle for Women’s Rights"
by Helen Joyce
Five years ago, I was working as The Economist’s International editor. One fateful day in 2017, the editor asked me: “Why do kids keep coming home and saying ‘such and such is trans’?” I replied that I didn’t know but would look into it. Though I had no idea about that at the time, that conversation changed my life.