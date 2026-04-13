Which Conspiracies Are Real?
Join me tomorrow night in Mountain View, California!
They lied about online censorship, Russiagate, the LA fires, and much more. What else did they try to hide from us? Join me tomorrow night at 7 pm at the Liberty Forum and find out! Tickets are still available here.
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5 hour flight away. Will you be posting a summary/video at some point ?
I hope you get lots of attendees!