In February of this year, the Director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, told a reporter that “the FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan.”

It is no longer a question that the COVID-19 virus leaked from China’s notorious Wuhan Institute of Virology laboratory.

What’s more, last week, my colleagues Matt Taibbi, Alex Gutentag, and I broke the explosive story that the first three people sickened by the virus were the scientists experimenting with SARS-like coronaviruses.

Sources within the US government say that three of the earliest people to become infected were Ben Hu, Yu Ping, and Yan Zhu. All were members of the Wuhan lab.

When a source was asked how certain they were that these were the identities of the three scientists who developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in the fall of 2019, before the virus spread around the world, we were told, “100%.”

Now, it’s up to Congress to demand answers from the intelligence community and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci.

How long did they know?

And why did they keep it a secret?

Why, then, didn’t he say something sooner?

