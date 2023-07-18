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Mike B
Jul 18, 2023

Thank you for the great reporting. It is both amazing and disheartening that this comes from a small cadre of independent reporters. Subscribing is money well spent on getting some real investigative journalism

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Stonemasonsonmars
Jul 18, 2023

Amazing work. Now let’s hope Congress gets the message

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