Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, on February 18, 2024 (left) J.K Rowling (center) on December 19, 2023; collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines on Joe Rogan, March 7, 2024

To support "gender-affirming care” is to be on the right side of history, millions believe. To be pro-transition is basically the same as being pro-gay, they believe. Whether one is attracted to people of the same sex or believes oneself to be of the opposite sex, it’s just how people are born. Trans people, including children and vulnerable adults, deserve medical care so they can assume their correct gender and deserve to compete in the sports competitions of their preferred sex.

But it’s quickly becoming apparent that “gender medicine” is on the wrong side of history.