Over the last few days, the media has issued a series of shocking reports: On Saturday, Trump’s allies were brazenly racist, anti-Semitic, and fascist at a New York rally. The “Trump team fully embraces RFK Jr.'s vaccine skepticism,” reports NBC. And, just last night, Trump said, according to CNN’s Kassie Hunt, that former Congressperson Liz Cheney “should be fired upon.”

But none of those reports are accurate. Speakers at Trump’s New York rally did not say or do the racist, anti-Semitic, or fascist things the media accused them of, as we reported. NBC does not present evidence that the Trump team has embraced Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine skepticism, much less fully. And Trump did not call for the execution of Cheney.