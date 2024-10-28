Michael “Harry-O” Harris (left); Holocaust survivor Jerry Wartski (center); Jimmy Carter at Madison Square Garden (right)

Donald Trump held a racist, fascist, and anti-Semitic rally in Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday night, the media say. As proof, they pointed to a 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden, the participation of Tucker Carlson, who they say hosted a World War II revisionist on his podcast, Elon Musk, who they say permits anti-Semitism on X, and a comedian who joked that Latinos have a lot of children and Puerto Rico has a lot of trash.

But nothing about any of those things is racist, fascist, or anti-Semitic. Jimmy Carter was nominated for president at Madison Square Garden in 1976 and held a large rally there on October 30, a few days before the 1980 presidential election. Neither Carlson nor Musk have endorsed anti-Semitism or Holocaust denial. And the comedian’s joke about Latinos having many children is neither false, according to the US Census, nor racist, while the joke about trash was referring to the island’s genuine garbage crisis, not the Puerto Rican people.