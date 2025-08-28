CIA Director John Ratcliffe speaks as President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting with members of his administration in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 26, 2025. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Last week, the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revoked the security clearances of 37 individuals who were involved in a fraudulent January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment about Russian interference in the 2016 election, or who had called for President Trump’s impeachment.

Now, the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post are out with stories, published within hours of each other, claiming that Gabbard “blindsided” the CIA and revealed the name of an undercover agent.