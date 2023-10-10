We unreservedly condemn the atrocities carried out by Hamas and support the right of Israel to defend itself and protect its citizens.

Like many people around the world, we have spent the last 72 hours reading with horror about the events in Israel. One of us, Alex, is the child of an Israeli and has close family in the country.

The stories and images of the attack shock the conscience. Nothing on earth could justify such crimes.

We condemn those on the radical left who have defended the actions of Hamas terrorists. They are so intoxicated by ideology that they have lost their humanity.

We are pro-Israel, by which we mean we defend its right to exist and its right to defend itself.

At the same time, we urge Israel and its supporters, including the United States, to, in their response, abide by international law in general and the Geneva Conventions in particular. That means doing everything possible to avoid killing or injuring civilians in the Gaza Strip.