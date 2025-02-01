Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (center above) at the World Economic Forum on January 17, 2024. Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab (right) in 2007. (GETTY IMAGES)

Imagine a nation where citizens store all their personal documents and financial records on a single app. Vaccination status, tax records, passports, health insurance, and work permits are all conveniently accessed through the app, making it easy for citizens to verify their identities whenever they go to the doctor, open a bank account, apply for a job, or take the bus. The app is efficient, convenient, and helps keep everyone safe, authorities say.

But the app is also linked to your social media accounts, which allows the government to restrict your access to public spaces, services, and financial institutions should you choose to harm others by sharing misinformation or hate speech online.

This is not an episode of Black Mirror. It may soon become a reality.

Share