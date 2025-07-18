France Wages All-Out War On Free Speech
Criminal investigation against Elon Musk comes weeks after banning French opposition leader Marine Le Pen from running for president
Last year, French authorities arrested Pavel Durov, the CEO of a social media and messaging company, Telegram. Authorities claimed it was because he had refused to cooperate with law enforcement. Telegram, they said, had been used for money laundering, drug trafficking, and child pornography, and Durov had not allowed French law enforcement to intercept communications involved in these serious crimes. France’s President Emmanuel Macron insisted that Durov’s arrest was not political or aimed at freedom of expression.
