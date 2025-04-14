Former FBI Director James Comey In Conversation With MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace at 92NY on May 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

While there is no smoking gun, newly released records are further evidence that the FBI “Russia collusion” probe into President Trump was not fact-based but driven by personal and political bias.

Former FBI agents dubbed it a ”Headquarters Special” that wrongly relied on the uncorroborated Steele Dossier intelligence to secure surveillance warrants for a Trump campaign aide.

Senior Intel Official Pushed Back Against Dossier

One of the nation’s most senior intelligence officials pushed back against including the Steele Dossier in the main body of the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment into Russian election interference.

In his November 2017 FBI interview, known as a 302, Admiral Mike Rogers, then the Director of the National Security Agency, said the Steele Dossier “was considered largely uncorroborated.”

ADM Rogers’ FBI interview is further confirmation that then-FBI Director Comey kept the genesis and the targets of the Crossfire Hurricane probe on extremely close hold.

During public congressional testimony in 2017, “ADM Rogers was surprised when Comey told the committee…the FBI was investigating potential links between individuals associate(d) with the Trump Campaign and the Russian interference.”

“Comey did not tell him (Rogers) in advance about the ongoing set of investigations.”

ADM Rogers “has never been briefed on the contents of a December 29, 2016 call between (then National Security Adviser) Mike Flynn and Sergey Kislyak” which led to Flynn’s ouster. Rogers told the FBI he had “intentionally stayed away from it.”