There is no evidence, say Democrats and the media, that the Obama administration manufactured intelligence to create a false narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump win. Recent document releases by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, they claim, are a “nothingburger.” Gabbard’s accusation that the Obama administration and intelligence community led a “coup” against Trump is “misleading” and a “dangerous lie.” The allegations, Obama’s spokesperson said, are “bizarre” and “ridiculous.”

But a newly declassified appendix to Department of Justice special counsel John Durham’s May 2023 report dramatically undermines those dismissals. The appendix, released by Senator Chuck Grassley, reveals strong evidence that the FBI covered up a plot by the Hillary Clinton campaign to amplify ties between Trump and Russia. Intelligence that the CIA deemed credible showed that the goal of this plot was, in part, to distract from the FBI investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server for official communications during her tenure as Secretary of State.