Anthony Fauci, who headed the federal government’s response to Covid, testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on July 29, 2026. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images).

Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right to avoid testifying before the Senate yesterday, refusing to answer questions over 100 times. Fauci stated that the chairman of the hearing, Senator Rand Paul, had an “obvious obsession” with prosecuting him.

In Fauci’s diary, newly released by Paul, he similarly paints himself as a victim, complaining about “far right radical idiots” and the “radical right-wing maniacs” who wrongly blame him for Covid policies. “The idiots like Rand Paul… do nothing but aim their criticism at me as if I am the person that’s doing the mandates,” Fauci wrote in October 2021.

But Fauci’s diary shows that he did, in fact, heavily shape vaccine requirements and messaging.

For instance, when the CDC’s advisory committee voted against recommending boosters for people with occupational exposure on September 23, 2021, Fauci “texted [CDC Director] Rochelle [Walensky] and I begged her to call me in order that I could explain to her how this would be a fatal mistake.”

Fauci then “literally begged her to override that decision” and “pleaded with her,” telling Walensky that if she did not overrule the committee “she would be forever branded as someone with no leadership capabilities at all.”

Following intense pressure and intimidation from Fauci, Walensky overruled her committee and recommended boosters for frontline workers. By insisting on this recommendation, Fauci ensured that states and employers could require boosters for healthcare personnel. New York, for example, explicitly tied its healthcare booster mandate to the CDC’s advice.

Rochelle Walensky, then-Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, then-Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speak prior to a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

There is no “smoking gun” in Fauci’s diary, claimed the New York Times on Monday. “Rather, it echoes past disclosures showing Dr. Fauci wrestling with a fast-moving crisis as scientists’ views evolved.”

Yet the diary shows the extent of Fauci’s coordination with other officials to repeatedly hide and manipulate vaccine-related information. This coordination was not reflective of “wrestling with a fast-moving crisis,” but of intentional “noble lies” aimed at increasing vaccination rates at the expense of informed consent.