Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (left); President Donald Trump (center); CIA Director John Ratcliffe

In January 2017, President Barack Obama’s administration issued an “Intelligence Community Assessment” (ICA) that claimed that Vladimir Putin had a “clear preference” for Donald Trump and “aspired to” help him defeat Hillary Clinton. Public and Matt Taibbi’s Racket last year reported that Obama’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director, John Brennan, had “cooked the intelligence.” A source close to a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) investigation into the origins of the Russia collusion hoax, which at the time the Biden Admininstration had blocked from release, told us, “They made it look like Putin supported Trump. The evidence points the other way.”

Today the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, declassified the September 18, 2020 HPSCI “Oversight Investigation and Referral” report, and it is even more damning than we knew at the time. The report reveals that the CIA, which authored the ICA, disregarded abundant intelligence showing the Russians wanted Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 election, and misrepresented the quality of intelligence purportedly showing that Russia favored Trump, to create the false impression that Putin interfered in the election to help Trump win.

“They suppressed evidence and credible intelligence that disproved their false claims,” said Gabbard at a press conference today. “They disobeyed traditional tradecraft intelligence community standards and withheld the truth from the American people.”

Democrats and the news media are claiming that the report is of little significance. The Senate reached the same conclusion as the ICA, and there have already been multiple investigations into the Intelligence Community that did not result in any prosecutions.

But anyone who sits down to read the ICA and the HPSCI (pronounced “hip-see”) report back to back will be hard-pressed to deny the copious evidence detailed in the HPSCI report showing Brennan and his hand-picked CIA analysts grossly misrepresented the intelligence to produce what can only be described as disinformation.

“It was an op,” said a senior intelligence official, who spoke to Public on background. “The American people were lied to. The last time intelligence was manipulated this badly was around Iraq and WMDs.”