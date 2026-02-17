Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC); Jeffrey Epstein; CIA Director John Ratcliffe

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) could find no information relating to Jeffrey Epstein, it told the financier convicted of child sex trafficking in 2011. “We searched for CIA-originated responsive records that might reflect an open or otherwise acknowledged Agency affiliation from 5 November 1999,” said the CIA in a letter to Epstein’s attorney, “to 25 July 2011… We were unable to locate any information or records.”

Ratcliffe Letter 351KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

But there are reasons to believe that the CIA does have records on Epstein, says Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) in a letter she sent today to CIA Director John Ratcliffe. “Epstein did business or had ties to individuals who were involved in the CIA’s Iran-Contra scandal,” noted Mace. “Epstein had contact with powerful diplomats, including former CIA Director William Burns, and representatives of foreign governments, including a UK official who recently was forced to step down after it was revealed that he gave Epstein confidential financial information.”

Mace is one of the four Republican congressmen who broke with President Donald Trump to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which does not require the CIA or other intelligence agencies to disclose what they know. The other members were Thomas Massie, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Public. We will update this story if we hear back.